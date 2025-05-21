Photos: ‘Detouring days are over’ after ribbon cutting at Boeckman Creek Bridge Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

After more than a year, Boeckman Road is ready to reopen for traffic on the newly constructed bridge.

The first pedestrians were able to cross the Boeckman bridge during a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday, May 20, and it will open to vehicle traffic at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21. During the event, the South Metro Area Regional Transit service also unveiled its new battery-electric trolley which carried passengers across the bridge.

During his speech, SMART Director Dwight Brashear said the agency believes it may be the first battery-electric trolley in Oregon. Other guest speakers, including Mayor Shawn O’Neil and West Linn-Wilsonville School District Superintendent Kathy Ludwig, discussed the community benefits of the bridge project.

O’Neil thanked community members for their patience during the construction, noting “you’re detouring days are over.” He said that good urban planning involves balancing a number of needs like maintaining green spaces and habitat, preserving the city’s character and supporting safety and future growth.

“This project walks that line magnificently and improves Wilsonville’s livability,” O’Neil said. “It was a significant, necessary investment in Wilsonville’s future.”

The bridge closed in early 2024 for a project that involved flattening the Boeckman “dip.” Road improvements included a wider sidewalk, bike lanes and new sewer lines to serve the growing Frog Pond area. According to a press release earlier this month, residents can expect some traffic control — and potential lane and sidewalk closures — after the bridge opens as the city has a bit more work to do on the project.

Next year, a second phase of the project will remove the remaining embankment of the Boeckman “dip” and the existing culvert and flow control structure for the purpose of restoring Boeckman Creek under the bridge. This work will be done without complete road closures, the release said.