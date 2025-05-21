Selvaggio, Wyatt leading in races for West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Mike Selvaggio leads the race for position 1 on the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board with 54% of the vote, while incumbent Kirsten Wyatt leads with 64% for position 3 based on the latest returns Wednesday morning.

“I’m feeling very strongly about the results especially compared to what our projected turnout number was going to be,” said Selvaggio. “I’m not a person who likes to count their chickens before they hatch, but I can tell you I’m feeling strong about it.”

The May 20 special election gave the West Linn and Wilsonville communities the opportunity to select two new members of the school board. Current school board member Kelly Sloop ran unopposed for reelection to position 5.

Current board member Louis Taylor, elected in 2021, chose not to run for reelection, opening up the seat to two candidates: Selvaggio and Kara Clark. The race for position 3 is between parent Christi Lanz and Wyatt, who is the current vice chair of the board.

The races focused predominantly on the district’s $15 million in budget cuts, as well as the current school board’s decision to not close a primary school in West Linn, student assessment scores and the upcoming proposed capital construction bond.

Winners of the races will begin their four-year terms at the end of June.

