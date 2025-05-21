Wilsonville girls golf wins second straight 5A state title Published 12:32 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The juggernaut known as the Wilsonville girls golf team rolls on.

The Wildcats won the Class 5A state championship for the second straight year (and for the third time in the past six state tournaments) on Tuesday, May 20, at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, shooting 654 over the two-day, 36-hole tournament to beat runner-up North Eugene by a massive 79 strokes.

“It means a lot to both myself and to the team for the win,” said Wilsonville junior Evie Dunn, who finished second overall after shooting an 8-over-par 152; she trailed just North Eugene senior Francesca Tomp – now a four-time Class 5A state champ – and her 5-over-par 149. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work this season and it’s great to watch it all pay off in this tournament.”

“This means a lot,” said Wildcat junior Layla Sidhu, who placed third overall with a 15-over-par 159. “We worked very hard to get to where we are, and trying our very best and not giving up helped.”

Team scores: Wilsonville 654, North Eugene 733, Summit 742, Crescent Valley 781, Ridgeview 820, Crater 830, Eagle Point 842, Bend 860.

After Dunn and Sidhu’s success, senior Madeline Downie placed fifth overall at 86-84-170, sophomore Sophia Raschko took sixth at 85-88-173, and senior Malia Kaleikilo finished 21st at 96-98-194.

“I think the key to the victory was really focusing on ourselves and on our game, just trying to put out the best score we can,” Dunn said. “I’m very happy with how things turned out.”

“We pulled through together as a team,” Sidhu added. “It shows and that feels awesome.”