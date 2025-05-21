Wilsonville nonprofits, park projects and more receive receive nearly $100,000 in grant funding Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Recent city grant allocations will fund safety improvements at a local nonprofit, another year of wildlife observation in Wilsonville, community landscaping and more.

During a meeting on Monday, May 19, the Wilsonville City Council approved $99,650 in grants towards projects by local nonprofit and public agencies as part of the Wilsonville-Metro Community Enhancement Program. The annual grant program supports projects benefiting the community’s appearance, recreation areas and more, and is funded through money the city receives from Metro. Wilsonville is given $1 per ton of waste processed at the city’s Republic Services facility.

The largest allocation, $41,905, was awarded to nonprofit Heart of the City for safety upgrades to the organization’s building, which is owned by Grace Chapel. The grant will fund hazardous tree removal, security cameras and floodlights at the property, according to the nonprofit’s grant application.

Wilsonville’s Parks & Recreation Department received the next highest funding amount at $27,745 for the planning, design and fabrication of wayfinding signs throughout Memorial park and Murase Plaza. The grant application said two trailhead panels and 12 trail directional markers with 45 vinyl directional plaques will be placed throughout the park’s trail systems to help visitors with navigation.

Wilsonville Community Sharing, another nonprofit that operates the local food bank, received $11,350 to help fund its pending relocation. Next year the nonprofit will move from its current location near the Wilsonville Community Center to the first floor of the new affordable housing complex that is currently under construction. According to the grant application, funds will go towards upgrading equipment, office supplies and furniture, and professional services to help with the relocation.

The Charbonneau Community Foundation received $10,000 for its French Prairie Corners Enhancement Project. According to the grant application, funding will go towards landscaping for five corners at locations where French Prairie Road intersects with other roads in Charbonneau. Currently the corners are “unattractive, muddy, weed-filled with exposed soil that causes excessive erosion,” the application said.

The smallest amount of funding was awarded to the city’s Community Wildlife Connection project at $8,650. The project began two years ago and currently monitors cameras throughout the city to document wildlife. The funding will allow the project to continue for another year, according to the application.