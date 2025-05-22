Upcoming half-marathon in Wilsonville to cause road closures Published 5:02 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Community members can expect a sea of women to be running through town next weekend for the Sole Sisters Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K, resulting in some traffic control measures along streets in western Wilsonville.

Specifically, from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, Wilsonville Road will be reduced to one lane between Willamette Way East and Willamette Way West, and Barber Road will be reduced to one lane between Costa Circle East and Southwest Brown Road, according to the city.

The race is named after and organized by members of the Sole Sisters running group, which originated in Wilsonville and now has branches across Oregon and as far as Mexico. Last year, the race drew 500 women from Wilsonville and beyond. More information on the race and the running group can be found on its website.