Wilsonville City Council approves the latest board, commission appointments Published 11:56 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Those who pay attention to the city’s boards and commissions may notice some new faces in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and others.

The City Council approved 15 new members and reappointments to the boards and commissions during their meeting on Monday, May 19, with some starting their terms that day.

Three new people were appointed to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, including Rick Wallace, who helped found the Wilsonville Pride organization, and Wilnise Jasmin, for terms spanning from May 19 through Dec. 31, 2026. Mina Lemke was appointed to the committee for a term lasting until Dec. 31, 2027.

John West and Kristi Corno were appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, for terms lasting from May 19 through Dec. 31, 2028.

Douglas Parkers was appointed to the Arts, Culture and Heritage Commission for a term lasting from July 1 through June 30, 2028, while Deborah Zundel and Susan Schenk were reappointed to the commission for terms spanning from July 1 through June, 30, 2028.

Two people were newly appointed to the Kitakata Sister City Advisory Board. Wendy Hall was appointed to a term lasting from May 19 through Dec. 31, 2026 and Theodore Russell was appointed to a term lasting through Dec. 31, 2027.

Richard Spence was reappointed to a Library Board term from July 1 through June 30, 2029 and Sarah Ebersole, was newly appointed to the board for a term lasting from May 19 through June 30, 2029.

Elizabeth Crawford and Brandon Roben t were reappointed to the Tourism Promotion Committee with terms lasting from July 1 through June 30, 2028. Gus Castaneda was newly appointed to the committee for a term lasting from May 19 through June 30, 2026.