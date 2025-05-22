Wilsonville’s Luke Sidhu 3rd, Wildcats 5th at 5A boys golf Published 12:12 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The goals, to be honest, were sky-high for the Wilsonville boys golf team.

The Wildcats rolled into the 2025 Class 5A state tournament as Northwest Oregon Conference champions and led by ’25 NWOC champion Luke Sidhu and 2023 state champion Michael Flaherty.

Wilsonville was strong at state, too – the Cats finished fifth in the 36-hole, two-day tournament at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn on Monday and Tuesday, May 19-20.

But Wilsonville wanted – and expected – more.

“It’s a learning experience and something to grow from,” Sidhu said. “(But) it was extremely important to get the whole team to state. We all knew we were capable of it.”

Sidhu, a week after winning his first NWOC title, came back to place third at state after shooting a 6-over-par 150 and trailing just Canby freshman Connor Holden’s 144 and Summit sophomore Bryden Ditty’s 149.

“I went into state feeling extremely confident … coming off four wins in the last five tournaments,” Sidhu said. “I feel I played solid overall, (but) I didn’t quite play up to the expectations.”

Wilsonville results: 3. Luke Sidhu 150; 11. Michael Flaherty (SR) 156; 26. Simon Bonfiglio (JR) 165; 50. Brett Lyons (JR) 184; Charlie Nelson (JR) 100/Brooks Carter (JR) 104.