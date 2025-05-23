Slideshow: Wilsonville-Canby Softball Published 10:55 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 15

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team’s 1-0 loss to Canby at Canby High School on Thursday, May 22.

To see even more images from this event, or to buy prints or digital downloads from this game, click here.