Wilsonville softball caps regular season by beating Canby 1-0

Published 10:43 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

By Miles Vance

WIlsonville pitcher Addi Smith helped the Wildcats beat Canby 1-0 at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 22. (Miles Vance)

The Wildcats came back strong.

They came back strong and set the table for the playoffs.

The Wilsonville softball team won its regular-season ending contest against Canby on Friday, May 23, and in the process, showed that it was ready for the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats closed out the Northwest Oregon Conference season by upsetting the fifth-ranked league champion Cougars 1-0 at Wilsonville High School. Wilsonville got a shutout pitching performance from freshman Addi Smith – she allowed zero runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 13 – and scratched across one run in the bottom of the second inning to fuel their victory.

With the win, the Wildcats snapped their one-game losing streak and finished NWOC play at 11-5 and 16-11 overall. Next up, Wilsonville will go on the road for a first-round state playoff game on Tuesday, May 27.

With Smith keeping the Cougars off-balance all day, the Wilsonville offense found a way to break through in the second inning. There, senior Bailee Van Meter hit a two-out single to center, then scored when Smith hit a hard double to left field for the game’s lone run.

Van Meter led the Wildcats by going 2 for 2 with one RBI, Smith went 1 for 2 with a double and one RBI, and sophomore Morgan Christiansen went 1 for 3.

