Former Coffee Creek Correctional Facility officer sentenced to 20 months in prison for sexual misconduct Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A former supervisor of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility’s Special Housing Unit has been sentenced to prison for sexual misconduct against a teenage inmate.

According to a press release from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Levi David Gray pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct on Friday, May 9 and was sentenced to 20 months in prison by a Washington County Circuit Court judge on Friday, May 23.

It is the maximum sentence based on Oregon felony sentencing guidelines, the release stated.

Gray committed “sex acts” against a 19-year-old victim, who was unnamed in the release, while she was being held in the Special Housing Unit on May 23, 2023. The victim had recently been moved to the only cell in the unit without surveillance cameras and the release said that a witness overheard the incident and encouraged the victim to report the abuse — which she did. Gray was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation and was later fired.

The release stated that surveillance footage captured Gray as he took the victim to the cell by himself, which is a violation of policy, and “stayed in that area for an extended period.” Gray’s DNA was found on the victim’s body after she was taken to the hospital and received an exam.

“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commends the victim for reporting this abuse,” the press release said, also acknowledging the Oregon Department of Corrections “for taking swift action against the defendant once the abuse was disclosed” and the Oregon State Police for its investigation.

In a press release, the Oregon Department of Corrections said Gray’s conduct was deeply troubling and undermines the agency’s mission to earn the trust of the public, staff and adults in custody.

“Sexual misconduct is unacceptable in any setting, but it is particularly egregious in a correctional environment where power dynamics must never be abused. DOC continues to work diligently to prevent such violations through staff training, reporting mechanisms, and technology,” the press release said. “The agency reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice. The Oregon Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for misconduct, and decisive action will continue to be taken to uphold ethical and legal responsibilities.”

Gray is also ordered to serve three years of post-prison supervision, undergo sex offender treatment and a mental health evaluation and will lose his Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification. Upon release he will be barred from serving as a corrections officer again and from having contact with the victim.