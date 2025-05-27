‘Music should be for everybody’: Youth Music Project introduces sliding scale for tuition Published 10:22 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Youth Music Project, Clackamas County’s only nonprofit music school, announced on Friday, May 15 that it plans to expand its tuition assistance eligibility.

“Youth Music Project’s founded on the idea that music should be for everybody,” said Executive Director Travis Magrane in a press release. “We just want you here if you want to be here to play music.”

Since the organization was founded in 2012, 40% of students have received support from the tuition assistance fund. The new sliding-scale tuition assistance is based on family income — up to 305% of the federal poverty line — and can be applied to one weekly group class per term, private lesson membership, one week-long summer camp per year, and free or reduced-cost instrument rentals during enrollment.

Located in the heart of West Linn’s Willamette neighborhood, Youth Music Project offers private lessons and group music classes for kids aged 6-18 in guitar, drums, piano, ukelele, violin, bass, music production and voice. YMP offers summer camps for all ages and early childhood music classes for those 5 and under year round.

Support and scholarships from the tuition assistance fund is offered year round.

For more information visit YMP’s website.