Photos: Honoring Memorial Day in Wilsonville Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In the morning Monday, May 26, Wilsonville community members gathered in Town Center Park to honor those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Wilsonville’s annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville. The event featured a flyover from the West Coast Ravens Flight Team, a wreath presentation ceremony and more.

Guest speakers at the event included veterans, Wilsonville mayor Shawn O’Neil and event organizer and Korean War Veterans Association Oregon Trail Chapter past president David Penaflor.