Road closure for pipeline construction in Wilsonville delayed Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Although crews were supposed to begin pipeline installation under a portion of Southwest Ridder Road this week, the road will remain open a little longer before closing for the summer.

According to a press release, the road will be closed at its intersection with Southwest 95th Avenue between Monday, June 9, and Friday, June 13. The portion of the road between Southwest 95th Avenue and Southwest Peter Road is expected to fully close until the fall starting Monday, June 16.

The work will involve installing a water pipeline beneath Ridder Road as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program — a project to bring water from the Willamette River in Wilsonville to Beaverton, Hillsboro and other communities.

The program’s communications director Marlys Ryan said in an interview that the construction was pushed back because the organization needed to receive approval from the city of Wilsonville for the work.

Commuters will need to take a detour route up to Southwest Day Road during the closure. Drivers should consider avoiding the area due to an anticipated increase in traffic congestion.