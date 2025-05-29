Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson to visit Wilsonville Published 4:16 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

On Friday, May 29, Wilsonville children have an opportunity for a special story time at the Wilsonville Public Library.

The read-aloud event will be hosted by Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson at 1:30 p.m., as part of a celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Festivities will include book giveaways, crafting and cake, according to a social media post by the city government.

Founded in 1995, the Imagination Library gives free books to kids under the age of 5.