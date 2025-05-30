New West Linn-Wilsonville School Board is a mix of incumbents and a fresh face Published 1:56 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The votes were tallied and, although the official results aren’t released until later in June, the next West Linn-Wilsonville School Board has been decided by the voters.

Parent Mike Selvaggio beat Kara Clark for position 1 with 52.8% of 9,251 total votes. Selvaggio is a political consultant with experience in public finance after working at the Oregon State Treasury. Current board member Louis Taylor, elected in 2021, chose not to run for reelection, opening up the seat to the two candidates.

“Our vision of a K-12 system that provides all children with safety, acceptance, and an enriching curriculum has resonated across the district,” Selvaggio said in a statement posted on Facebook May 21. “We have a lot of work and a number of tough decisions ahead of us, but there is no difficulty we cannot rise above as a community, and no calling higher than that of guiding our youth to a more prosperous and happy future. I am honored to serve.”

Current board member Kirsten Wyatt was reelected to position 3, defeating parent Christi Lanz with 63.8% of 9,222 total votes. Kelly Sloop was also reelected to position 5 and ran unopposed.

“Thank you for your trust, your vote, and your continued support throughout this campaign,” Wyatt said in a statement on Facebook. “I’m excited to keep working together to support our students, staff, and schools!”

“My heart is invested in the students, educators, and communities within the WLWV School District,” Sloop said in a statement posted on Facebook. “ I’m committed to elevating the voice of our community as well as improving transparency. This past year has had some challenges. I’m grateful for our community members who reached out to share their concerns, perspectives, and solutions.”

The other candidates did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, May 30.

The races focused predominantly on the district’s $15 million in budget cuts, as well as the current school board’s decision to not close a primary school in West Linn, student assessment scores and the upcoming proposed capital construction bond.

Winners of the races will begin their four-year terms at the end of June.