Annual garage sale set for Wilsonville neighborhood Published 3:36 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Need new furniture or toys to entertain your kids this summer? An upcoming garage sale might have what you need.

Over 100 homes have already signed up for the annual Villebois garage sale set for Saturday, June 7, according to Janis Sanford, operations director at J. Hill Property Group, which is helping to organize the event. Sanford added in an email that the group expects 20-50 more homes to sign up by the event day.

The event, which will run between 9 a.m and 3 p.m., allows individual Villebois residents to host garage sales throughout the neighborhood. A digital map will be available for shoppers to find participating homes, according to the website. Sanford said examples of items community members can expect to find include household items, furniture, clothes for children and adults, toys and gear for kids and tools.

More information, including where to sign up, can be found on the website.