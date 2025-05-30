Photos: Oregon First Lady hosts read aloud in Wilsonville Published 2:57 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Some Wilsonville children were able to listen to a special read aloud on Friday, May 30.

On Friday, May 30, Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson hosted a story time at the Wilsonville Public Library, in celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. After Kotek Wilson read “The Rabbit Listened” by Cori Doerrfeld, children were able to make crafts and enjoy cake.

Founded in 1995, the Imagination Library gives free books to kids under the age of 5. It recently achieved statewide reach, sending books to children in every Oregon zipcode, which inspired Kotek Wilson’s celebratory read aloud.