Photos: Wilsonville Farmer’s Market opens for summer Published 12:45 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

1 of 14

Live music, wood-fired pizza, 3-D printed bearded dragons and more were available to community members during opening day of the Wilsonville Farmer’s Market.

Booths filled the Piazza at Villebois as the market kicked off its 2025 season on Thursday, May 29. Vendors sold food and baked goods, flowers, handmade crafts and more as people filled the piazza for the market.

The market moved back to Villebois this year after being held in Town Center Park last year, and will run every Thursday through September.