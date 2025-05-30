Photos: Wilsonville Farmer’s Market opens for summer
Published 12:45 pm Friday, May 30, 2025
Susan Maxwell works with a customer at her booth for Pop Marks Arts, selling pop up cards at the Wilsonville Farmer's Market. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Cards with pop up trees, fire-breathing dragons and more at the booth for Pop Marks Arts. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Booths full of flowers, food, trinkets and more filled the Piazza in Villebois for the Wilsonville Farmer's Market opening day. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Flowers from Stoller Farms for sale at the Wilsonville Farmers Market (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Pizza made in a wood-fire oven at the Wilsonville Farmers Market. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
The House Wives of Saint John perform at the Wilsonville Farmer's Market.
(Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Visitors explore the various food vendors at the Wilsonville Farmers Market. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Claudia Morales Ortiz works with customers at her booth for Creaciones Claudia, where she sold hand-made crochet items and various goods at the Wilsonville Farmer's Market. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Crochet flowers sold at the Creaciones Claudia booth at the Wilsonville Farmer's Market.
(Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Josh 'Twisty the Great' creates a balloon characters. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
3-D printed animals for sale at the Wilsonville Farmers Market. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
Donald Miller works with a customer at his booth, where he sold 3-D printed animal figures, flower pots and more. (Krista Kroiss/Wilsonville Spokesman)
People enjoy food at the Wilsonville Farmer's Market. (Krista Kroiss/ Wilsonville Spokesman)
Live music, wood-fired pizza, 3-D printed bearded dragons and more were available to community members during opening day of the Wilsonville Farmer’s Market.
Booths filled the Piazza at Villebois as the market kicked off its 2025 season on Thursday, May 29. Vendors sold food and baked goods, flowers, handmade crafts and more as people filled the piazza for the market.
The market moved back to Villebois this year after being held in Town Center Park last year, and will run every Thursday through September.