Diamond Roundup: More 2025 Playoff Results

Here’s a brief look at some of the other 2025 state playoff games featuring local baseball and softball teams.

Baseball

Sprague 13, Lake Oswego 2

The Results: With the loss in their Class 6A playoff opener on Monday, May 26, at Sprague High School, the No. 20 Lakers saw their two-game winning streak snapped and ended their season at 12-16 overall after finishing second in the Three Rivers League.

The Plays: The Lakers led 2-1 through 3-1/2 innings, but the 13th-ranked Olympians scored 12 runs in their final three at-bats to pull away. LO’s two runs came in the top of the first when Carsten Lemon doubled to drive in both Caden Gerritz and Rylan McClaskey.

The Stats: Lemon went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while McClaskey, Parker Saefke and Kellan Sheldon had one hit each.

The Seniors: Playing their final games for Lake Oswego were seniors McClaskey, Enzo Tosoni, Elliott Wear, Saefke, Drew Levin and Harrison Smith.

Grants Pass 8, Lakeridge 0

The Results: With the loss in their Class 6A playoff opener on Monday, May 26, at Grants Pass High School, the No. 19 Pacers saw their two-game winning streak snapped and ended their season at 11-16 overall after finishing fourth in the Three Rivers League.

The Plays: Grants Pass edged in front slowly, leading just 3-0 after three innings, then adding five runs in its final two at-bats to pull away. The Pacers best chances to score came in the second, fifth and seventh innings when they stranded two base runners each time.

The Stats: Andrew Ha went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Jonny King and Jack Barss were both 2 for 3; Jaden Tragesser and Porter Bayne both had doubles.

The Seniors: Playing their final games for Lakeridge were seniors Tyler Truong, Bayne, Barss, Wyatt Minto, Jake Kotansky, Tate Williams, Lukas McLeroy, Charlie Peterson and Casen Emmett.

Softball

Sherwood 3, West Linn 1

The Results: With the loss in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday, May 30, at Sherwood High School, the sixth-ranked Lions saw their six-game winning streak snapped and ended their season at 23-6 overall after winning the Three Rivers League.

The Plays: No. 3 Sherwood scored twice in the second inning and once in the fifth to edge past the Lions. The Lions’ lone run came in the third when Kendall Atwood singled to drive in Adi Johnson.

The Stats: Atwood went 1 for 3 with one RBI, Johnson was 1 for 2 with one run, while Avery Wolf and Meadow Sanborn share the pitching duties.

The Seniors: Playing their final games for West Linn were seniors Olivia Hart, Emery Curtis, Meg Allen and Audrey Tiffany.

Thurston 12, Wilsonville 2

The Results: With the loss in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday, May 30, at Thurston High School, the 10th-ranked Wildcats saw their two-game winning streak snapped and ended their season at 17-12 overall after finishing fourth in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Plays: No. 2 Thurston broke the game open with an eight-run second inning, while the Wildcats managed just single runs in the second and fifth innings.

The Stats: Paige Hibbard went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Bailee Van Meter, Sadie Hibbard and Kylie Weisgerber added one hit each.

The Seniors: Playing their final games for Wilsonville was senior Sadie Hibbard.

Wilsonville 8, Silverton 6

The Results: With the win in their Class 5A opener on Tuesday, May 27, at Silverton High School, the 10th-ranked Wildcats won for the second straight time and improved their season record to 17-11 overall after finishing fourth in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Plays: The Wildcats rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a six-run fourth inning highlighted by Shae Seber’s two-run single and RBI singles from both Sadie Hibbard and Morgan Christiansen.

The Stats: Seber went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run and two RBIs, while Bailee Van Meter, Addi Smith and Sadie Hibbard all had one hit and one RBI. Smith threw seven innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out 13.

West Salem 11, Lake Oswego 1

The Results: With the loss in their Class 6A playoff opener on Monday, May 26, at West Salem High School, the No. 28 Lakers saw their one-game winning streak snapped and ended their season at 11-16 overall after finishing fifth in the Three Rivers League.

The Plays: The fifth-ranked Titans pushed out to a 7-0 lead after three innings, while the Lakers scored their lone run in the fourth when Sloane Morris hit a solo home run to center field.

The Stats: Morris had Lake Oswego’s lone hit, going 1 for 2 at the plate with a home run, one run scored and one RBI.

The Seniors: Playing their final games for Lake Oswego were seniors Macy Maxwell and Sarah Sprinkle.