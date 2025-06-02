School notes: Happy graduation to the class of 2025! Published 9:00 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Submit school events to education reporter Mac Larsen by email at Mac.Larsen@lakeoswegoreview.com.

Stafford Road closure

The closure along Stafford Road, which will impact West Linn and Lake Oswego, began Thursday, May 1, according to Clackamas County. The closure may impact bus routes in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District and commute times for Lake Oswego schools.

Lake Oswego

High school graduations

Lakeridge High School’s graduation is 4 p.m., Thursday, June 5 at Rolling Hills Community Church and Lake Oswego High School’s graduation is 6 p.m., Friday, June 6 at Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion.

LO youth leadership programs

The City of Lake Oswego offers five core youth programs, each focused on a different aspect of local change-making. These are leadership opportunities for residents in grades 6 through 12. The Youth Leadership Council, Youth Action Council, City Council advisory councils, library teen advisory board and camp counselors. Learn more on the city’s website.

Sign up for LOMS building updates

Are you interested in receiving updates on the progress of the new Lake Oswego Middle School? Sign up for the community newsgroup, Building Lake Oswego Middle School, located at the end of the website page.

West Linn-Wilsonville

West Linn and Wilsonville high school graduations

Wilsonville High School’s graduation is 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 4 at Memorial Coliseum.

West Linn High School’s graduation is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 3 at Memorial Coliseum.

West Linn class of 1975 and earlier

The 50+ WLHS alumni picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday August 16 at Hammerle Park. This is an alumni picnic for alumni from the class of 1975 or earlier, so 50 years and beyond. Bring a lunch or you can purchase a burger from the West Linn Lions for $7.

Wilsonville High School presents ‘Once in a Lifetime’

Performances continue at 7 p.m. on May 22, 23 and 24. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults.

2025 capital bond input survey

To provide input for the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board about the proposed 2025 capital construction bond visit the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfyqyuvXMDCFI_G90Pp_OFHOngft3qnBG_vAPiuy8tCziK8fw/viewform.

Join the West Linn-Wilsonville School Foundation

A West Linn-Wilsonville School Foundation is being launched to directly fund educator positions as the district faces a $15 million budget reduction next year. Sign up for meeting details here: https://forms.gle/PkCKQWm3KaguVfAQA.

Free career and technical education summer camp

Career & Technical Education (CTE) Summer Camp will be held Aug. 11-15, 2025 on the CCC Oregon City Campus.

Camp is open to students who live or go to school in Clackamas County, and are entering grades 9-12 in fall 2025.

There is no cost for CTE Summer Camp, and students will earn college credit for the courses they complete. For information email High School Connections at hsconnections@clackamas.edu.

School board meeting schedule