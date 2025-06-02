What projects were awarded Wilsonville Opportunity Grants? Published 2:37 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

In the first allocations of this year’s Wilsonville Opportunity Grants, the city supported a local gardening club, skatepark association and more.

The grants are awarded twice annually, giving up to $25,000 each year towards community programs promoting “education, diversity, arts or community involvement” within the city, according to the June newsletter. In April, $12,500 was awarded to projects across five organizations.

The two events receiving the highest amount of funding have already occurred. The Sole Sisters Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, which took place last weekend, received $4,250, while $3,500 was awarded to a mental health fair commemorating the closure of the Dammasch State Hospital in early May.

Additionally, $2,350 was given to the Charbonneau Country Club for a fuel storage transfer switch at the Charbonneau Golf Club to allow fuel to be pumped during power outages. According to a staff report, this will power the activity center’s backup generator and emergency fuel will potentially be available for the SpringRidge Senior Living Community.

This year’s annual Skate Jam, to be hosted by the Wilsonville Skatepark Association on Saturday, July 19, was supported by the grant program with $2,200.

The Wilsonville Garden Club received the smallest amount at $200 for its Rose Buddies program, which maintains the Wilsonville Public Library’s rose garden. The grant will cover the cost of fertilizer.