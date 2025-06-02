Wilsonville Pride mural reception, celebration set for Saturday Published 1:04 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Last June, community members gathered around the city’s parks & recreation administration building for treats and a storytime to commemorate Wilsonville’s first temporary Pride mural. This year, residents can do the same for the second mural — but with an expanded celebration including a DJ, crafts and more to honor LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“The event will have more traditional Pride celebration components including a speaker, music, and (an) event focused on bringing the LGBTQIA+ community together,” wrote Zoe Mombert, assistant to the Wilsonville City Manager, in an email. “By enhancing the event, hopefully it will give more community members an opportunity to view the mural.”

Festivities will take place between 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 in Town Center Park. This year’s mural, painted by Portland-based artist Darren Todd, depicts individuals and couples from the LGBTQ+ community in different colors of the rainbow. Todd will be present at the reception.

DJ SM4SH will play music at the event, which will also feature Robin Will as a keynote speaker, tie-dying, face painting and Pride-themed giveaways. Four food trucks, including Kona Ice, Tacolandia PDX, Triskelee Farm and Traveling Tom’s Coffee, will be at the event. A Wilsonville Pride pin, designed by a Wilsonville High School sophomore, will be available as well.

Mombert said the expansion of this year’s mural reception was inspired by feedback from last year and community members wanting a larger Pride Month celebration that would bring members of the LGBTQ+ community together. The city worked with various local businesses for sponsorships to help fund the additional activities, she said in the email.

“This is a free community celebration and all are welcome,” Mombert said.