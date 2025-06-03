Bank files complaint against former Clackamas County commissioner over unpaid credit card bills Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A new complaint filed by JPMorgan Chase Bank sheds additional light on the financial difficulties of former Clackamas County Commissioner Melissa Fireside.

Fireside, who was elected to the commission last November and then resigned in March after being indicted for the alleged swindling of an elderly man, received a civil court complaint last week from the bank, which said that Fireside owes $8,300 related to a credit card she set up with the bank. The complaint said that Fireside previously made payments related to the credit card but stopped doing so after Nov. 17, two weeks after the election and in the midst of the Lake Oswego Police Department’s investigation into her conduct.

“Plaintiff attempted to contact Defendant to settle the debt prior to filing this action. Although demand has been made by Plaintiff for payment of the debt, no part has been paid, and it is now due, owing, and unpaid,” the complaint read.

In March, Fireside, a Lake Oswego resident, was charged with first-degree aggravated theft, two counts of computer crime, first-degree theft, two counts of identity theft and two counts of first-degree forgery in Clackamas County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to an LOPD report, Fireside allegedly coerced a $35,000 loan from 83-year-old Arthur Petrone, who suffered from mental issues. Fireside was also alleged to have accessed Petrone’s banking information and forged his signature, as well as that of state Rep. April Dobson, D-Happy Valley, who had also given Fireside a loan.

The criminal case is ongoing.