Slideshow: Wilsonville-Corvallis Baseball
Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Wilsonville's Grady Weise makes a pitch during his team's 4-3 win over Corvallis in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)
Wilsonville's Mark Wiepert celebrates his team's 4-3 win over Corvallis in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)
Wilsonville's Wade Hagey tosses his helmet after hitting a walk-off double to beat Corvallis 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)
The Wilsonville baseball team knocks off Corvallis 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday, May 30, at Wilsonville High School. (Miles Vance)
Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team’s 4-3 win over Corvallis at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. To see even more images from this game, click here.