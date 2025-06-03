Slideshow: Wilsonville-Corvallis Baseball

Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/23

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team’s 4-3 win over Corvallis at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. To see even more images from this game, click here.

