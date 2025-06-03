Wilsonville residents can weigh in on public art project Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

What do you want the new public art in Boones Ferry Park to look like? The potential artists want to know.

According to a newsletter, the city is looking for feedback from residents on the design for a public art project planned at the park. A survey released on the Let’s Talk Wilsonville website aims to gather information for the three artists chosen as finalists for the project to incorporate into their designs, with questions asking what designs best fit the project’s theme (“The Essence of the River”), what other themes residents want represented, what kinds of sculptures residents want and more.

Community members can fill out the survey until Monday, June 23. The potential artists will submit their proposals to the city by Monday, Aug. 25.

The finalists — Pete Beeman, Todji Kurtzman and artist team Lin McJunkin and Milo White — were selected from a pool of ten potential artists, narrowed down from an original 150 artists applying for the project. The artists will have a $100,000 budget for the project.