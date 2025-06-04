Amina Redfield leads Wilsonville to fifth at 5A state track Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Wildcats’ best earned their places among the state’s best.

The Wilsonville track and field teams, competing in the Class 5A state meet – held Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Hayward Field, showed up big-time, with the Wildcat girls placing fifth overall while the Wilsonville boys finished 13th.

In the girls meet, senior Amina Redfield and sophomore Maisy Scanlan led the way, with Redfield winning the javelin, taking second in the shot put and fifth in the discus, while Scanlan placed second in both the high hurdles and intermediate hurdles.

Redfield, an Oregon Institute of Technology commit, made her final state meet one for the memory books, setting a PR of 146 feet, 10.5 inches to win the javelin by more than seven feet.

Redfield was solid in the shot put, too, taking second with a PR of 36-10.5 and trailing just Eagle Point senior Thianna Deng and her winning mark of 38-6.5. Finally, Redfield threw 116-3.5 to take fifth in the discus.

For her part, Scanlan notched a time of 15.15 seconds to finish second in the 100-meter high hurdles (trailing only Thurston junior Brooklyn Anderson and her winning mark of 14.93), then came back later in the meet to take second at 45.93 (trailing only Canby junior Abella Leder and her 44.86).

In the boys meet, senior Carter Christiansen – a Whitworth University football commit – and senior Ben Harris led the way, with Christiansen finishing second in the discus and fifth in the high jump, while Harris grabbed third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.

Christiansen notched a new PR of 155-10.75 to take second in the discus (he trailed only Central senior Gabriel Haines and his winning mark of 156-5), then went 6-2.75 to place fifth in the high hurdles.

Harris, meanwhile, leapt 44-5.5 to finish third in the triple jump, and posted a new PR of 21-1.5 to take fifth in the long jump.