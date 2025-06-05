Photos: Wilsonville High School’s class of 2025 receive their diplomas

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Mac Larsen

Graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Wilsonville High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, June 4.

The students were joined by West Linn-Wilsonville School District administrators and school board members. Student speakers were Valedictorian Jacob Dougall and ASB President Carter Christiansen.

The Wilsonville High School symphonic choir performed the song “Unwritten,” with seniors standing out in their dark blue robes, while the band performed before the festivities began and during the procession of the graduates.

Congratulations to the class of 2025!

 

