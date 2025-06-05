Photos: Wilsonville High School’s class of 2025 receive their diplomas

Chase Crouch shakes hands after receving a diploma during Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates celebrate at the end of Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Principal Kelly Schmidt gives a speech during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Valedictorian Jacob Dougall gives a speech during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

The Wilsonville High School Band performs during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates wave to friends and family during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

The Wilsonville High School Symphonic Choir performs "Unwritten" during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates walk with their diplomas during Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Some graduates got hugs with their diplomas during Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduate Jasmyn Nguyen walks with a diploma during Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Friends and family wave to graduates during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates wave to friends and family during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates listen to speeches during Wilsonville High School's graduation on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduate Jaden Walton celebrates after receiving a diploma during Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

Graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of Wilsonville High School's commencement on Wednesday. (Jonathan House / Wilsonville Spokesman)

The tassels were turned and the caps were thrown. The Wilsonville High School class of 2025 received their diplomas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, June 4.

The students were joined by West Linn-Wilsonville School District administrators and school board members. Student speakers were Valedictorian Jacob Dougall and ASB President Carter Christiansen.

The Wilsonville High School symphonic choir performed the song “Unwritten,” with seniors standing out in their dark blue robes, while the band performed before the festivities began and during the procession of the graduates.

Congratulations to the class of 2025!