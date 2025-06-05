What is the edible landscape in Wilsonville’s Memorial Park? Published 5:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

This summer, Wilsonville children may not need to bring snacks to Memorial Park because nature will provide them.

A new edible landscape was planted near the playground and bathrooms at Memorial Park this year. Inspired by a similar feature in Bend, the landscape allows visitors to pick and eat fruits such as strawberries and blueberries planted there.

Parks maintenance worker Evan Richardson, who planted the garden, is helping to revamp the landscape around the Memorial Park playground in preparation for the new playground planned to be installed by next summer and thought the location would benefit visiting families.

“I thought having access to an edible landscape right by the playground would be a good way to draw people in and give kids an interest in plants,” Richardson said, noting that he hopes the landscape helps kids learn that food “doesn’t just come from the store.”

Richardson said it is the city’s second edible landscape, with the first planted near the playground in Murase Plaza within the last couple of years. The city is seeking feedback on the edible landscapes and if more should be planted throughout city parks through a survey on the Let’s Talk Wilsonville website.