Wilsonville City Council approves $1 million contract for street maintenance Published 10:46 am Friday, June 6, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A photo of Wilsonville City Hall. (Staff File Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A graphic detailing what streets will be affected by road maintenance this summer. (Submitted by the City of Wilsonville)

Residents in and around Villebois can expect road work in their neighborhood this summer.

As part of the city’s annual Street Maintenance Program, the City Council approved a contract of more than $1 million during its Monday, June 2 meeting to reseal asphalt for 363,969 square yards of roadway throughout Villebois, Southwest Camelot Street and surrounding neighborhood streets and Southwest Montebello Drive and surrounding neighborhood streets.

According to a staff report, construction is expected to begin in July and be completed before September. The project is meant to extend the roadways’ serviceable life.

The staff report said construction will involve single day restrictions of parking and property access on affected streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will receive advance notice through barricades and signs placed on the street 2-3 days prior to the work, along with door hangers and door-to-door verbal notifications the day before work begins. The contractor will notify residents and organize temporary parking relocation for affected residents, according to the staff report.

Wilsonville worked with the city of Hillsboro under a Joint Cooperative Procurement to find a company to complete road maintenance for each city, according to the staff report, but each issued its own contract with the company VSS International, Inc.