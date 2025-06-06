Wilsonville resident, former fisheries commission executive pleads guilty to theft from health benefits trust account Published 12:32 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Wilsonville resident and former Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission Chief Financial Officer Pamela J. Kahut pleaded guilty to theft in connection with health care Thursday, June 5 after stealing money from the commission health benefits trust account, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Kahut, who controlled the commission’s health benefits trust account, stole approximately $211,083 from the account to pay for her spouse’s long-term care annual premiums, pension loans and credit card bills, according to the release.

Kahut will be sentenced on Sept. 3 and could receive up to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.