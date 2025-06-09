Former Tigard-Tualatin School District superintendent appointed to fill Oregon House District 26 seat Published 10:40 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Sue Rieke-Smith selected to replace Courtney Neron Misslin

The former superintendent of the Tigard-Tualatin School District has been selected to fill a vacant seat for Oregon House District 26.

On Friday, June 6, the Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill boards of county commissioners appointed Sue Rieke-Smith to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Neron Misslin, D-Wilsonville.

Neron Misslin was appointed to the Oregon Senate to represent Oregon Senate District 13 on May 7, following the death of Sen. Aaron Woods in April.

House District 26 includes King City, Sherwood, Wilsonville, the unincorporated neighborhood of Bull Mountain and portions of Clackamas and Yamhill counties.

Rieke-Smith served six years as Tigard-Tualatin School District superintendent, retiring June 30, 2024, after a 25-year career in education.

She previously served as a trauma and public health nurse, a teacher and a principal.

Also vying for the seat were Chelsea King, a former West Linn-Wilsonville school board chair, small business owner and nonprofit executive, and Mary Pettenger, who serves on the West Linn-Wilsonville school board’s Long Range Planning Committee.

According to a Washington County government spokesperson, in selecting a new legislator, state law requires votes from county commissioners from all three counties included in a representative’s district. The law also requires the person appointed must be from the same political party as the former legislator for at least 180 days before the vacancy.