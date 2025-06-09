Wilsonville Juneteenth celebration set for June 19 Published 5:17 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Wilsonville will celebrate Juneteenth next week with food, music, discussions and more at Town Center Park.

The celebration, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, the day federally recognized as Juneteenth to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States, will include music performed by DJ VNPRT and Anansi Beat and a limited supply of food from Portland-based Miss’ipi Chef.

Students from Wilsonville High School’s Black Student Union will speak at the event. Tai Harden-Moore, will discuss “the power of the collective in making a meaningful society” in the keynote address. Harden-Moore is a participant in the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project, an adjunct lecturer, a commissioner for the Oregon Commission on Black Affairs and a writer who highlights the importance of allyship and” uniting to eliminate institutional racism,” according to the city of Wilsonville.

“Presented by the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, this event provides an opportunity for people of all races, nationalities and religions to come together to celebrate our shared humanity and to acknowledge history that continues to influence our society,” the city’s newsletter said.