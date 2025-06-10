The Top 10: Wilsonville Baseball Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more 2/10 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville's Wade Hagey tosses his helmet after hitting a walk-off double to beat Corvallis 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more 4/10 Swipe or click to see more The Summit baseball team beat Wilsonville 9-2 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville senior Connor Johnston yells after hitting a triple during his team's 9-2 loss to Summit in the Class 5A state semifinals at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, June 3. (Miles Vance) 6/10 Swipe or click to see more 7/10 Swipe or click to see more 8/10 Swipe or click to see more 9/10 Swipe or click to see more 10/10 Swipe or click to see more The Wilsonville baseball team battled past Churchill 9-2 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Tuesday, May 27. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest games lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos.

So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos of the Wilsonville baseball team from the spring 2025 season.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.