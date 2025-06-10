Wilsonville alternative battery company avoids shutdown of local facility Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

ESS, Inc, a company based in Wilsonville that builds environmentally-conscious batteries, narrowly avoided closure of its Wilsonville facility employing 195 workers.

The company had notified Wilsonville Mayor Shawn O’Neil and the state of Oregon rapid response coordinator in a letter May 27 that its Wilsonville employees would be terminated due to a planned closure of its plant on SW Parkway Avenue on May 30.

However, two days later on May 29, the company sent out a press release saying that it had received unexpected money that is enough to continue operating in Wilsonville short term. The release added that the company will still need to “judiciously manage” expenses for operations.

The press release did not specify the amount of money the company received or from where, or what actions the company will need to make to manage expenses. ESS did not respond to questions on the matter.

ESS focuses on renewable, long-term energy storage to power commercial and industrial uses. Last year the company received $50 million in federal funds to build new battery storage production lines in Wilsonville.funding