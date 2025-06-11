What pharmacies are in Wilsonville besides Rite Aid? Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

With Wilsonville’s Rite Aid slated to close, residents may be wondering where else they can get prescriptions.

The company recently announced plans to close the Wilsonville location in Town Center and others while moving through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Over 1,000 closures are planned nationwide, including many across Oregon.

According to a list of registered pharmacies on the Oregon Board of Pharmacy website, Wilsonville has six pharmacies outside of Rite Aid.