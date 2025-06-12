OPINION: Bus service to Clackamas Town Center is a great opportunity Published 1:36 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Kudos to the Wilsonville City Council for accepting the tremendous opportunity to provide SMART bus service along I-205 to Clackamas Town Center with minimal city funding committed. This is the kind of regional transportation service SMART has become a leader in offering. As a frequent commuter on SMART to Salem, I am aware that bus service attracts all kinds of people, from working professionals to folks facing hard times. While there are occasionally persons who appear homeless or in distress lingering around the transit center, the SMART staff is well-trained to deal with any disruptions and thankfully Wilsonville has a well-staffed and responsive police force. I am confident that SMART and our public safety officers will handle the new bus route in the most professional manner. The new route’s benefits in terms of increased mobility, economic development, and reduced traffic should outweigh the costs over time.

Paul Diller

Wilsonville