Bulky waste day returns to Wilsonville this month Published 4:35 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

If you have a pile of unnecessary household furniture or broken appliances in your garage, you may be able to dispose of it this month.

Bulky Waste Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Republic Services located at 10295 SW Ridder Road. The twice-annual event allows residents to dispose of large or unusual items that can’t be easily thrown away.

While there is no charge to participate, residents are asked to donate to the nonprofit Wilsonville Community Sharing, which offers social services and operates the local food bank. According to the city’s website, on arrival vehicles will be directed to the area where donations are accepted, then to scales to weigh items before heading to disposal bays. Residents should only bring items that can be removed from vehicles without staff assistance.

Through a partnership between the city and Rotary Club of Wilsonville, 25-to-30 older adults or other residents unable to transport their items will be able to have volunteers pick up their waste. The service is intended for those who are otherwise unable to participate, and will be filled on a first-served basis. The service can be requested on the website.

Construction debris will not be accepted. Other prohibited items include propane bottles or canisters, paint, batteries, solvents, thinners, household garbage, car tires or yard debris.

Items that can be disposed of include dishwashers, TVs, refrigerators, computers, monitors, stoves, dryers, water heaters, couches, mattresses, scrap metal, tables, chairs and clean and untreated wood. Fuel and oil must be emptied from lawn mowers or other gas-powered equipment.