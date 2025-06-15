Wideman, Hagey to play for North in Oregon All-Star Series Published 11:08 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

Wilsonville's Wade Hagey has been selected to pitch in the Oregon All-Star Series at Oregon State University on Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22. (Miles Vance)

One last ride.

If you’re a high school baseball player, it means everything to get just one more game in the lineup.

Or thanks to the annual Oregon All-Star Series – it features Oregon’s top Class 6A and 5A senior high school players in a two-game showcase at Oregon State’s Goss Stadium – two more games.

The Oregon All-Star Series, set for 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, and 11 a.m. Sunday, June 22, features a North vs. South format and includes the top graduated seniors from Oregon’s Class 6A and 5A high schools.

The North team will include two local players, West Linn’s Danny Wideman (a 5-foot-10, 180-pound outfielder who will play next year at Oregon), and Wilsonville’s Wade Hagey (a 5-11, 180 pitcher who will play next year at Lane Community College).

Tickets are available at oregonallstarseries.com/tickets/.