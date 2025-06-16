Wilsonville Scout troop to host annual plant sale Published 1:10 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Want succulents, trees or flowers for your yard? Wilsonville Scouts BSA Troop 194/5194 may have something for you this weekend.

The Scouts’ annual plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wilsonville Community Center on Saturday, June 21. According to the city newsletter, it is one of the Scouts’ biggest fund-raisers and proceeds will help kids attend summer camp. The camp is an “integral” step to becoming an Eagle Scout — the highest rank a Scout can earn.

A variety of plants will be available to residents, including a range of trees and scrubs, flats of flowers, hanging baskets and more. Supplementing the plant sale, the event will also include the sale of baked goods and a raffle for a quilt.

More information can be found on the Wilsonville Troop 194 Facebook page.