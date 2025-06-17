Former state representative to speak as part of Wilsonville lecture series Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Next week, Oregon’s first Indigenous immigrant Latina will speak in Wilsonville as part of an ongoing speaker series.

Wilsonville’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Speaker Series will honor Immigrant Heritage Month by hosting former state Rep. Teresa Alonso León. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, in the Wilsonville Public Library.

León, the daughter of migrant farmworkers, held three consecutive terms from 2017-2023 in the Oregon House of Representatives as a Democrat representing parts of Marion County including Woodburn and a portion of Salem. According to a biography provided by Wilsonville communication and marketing manager Bill Evans, while in office León was the first Latina chair of the House Education Committee and also served on the health care committee.

Outside of the state Legislature, León founded a consulting business focusing on professional development. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University and a master’s degree in public administration from Portland State University.