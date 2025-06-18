Wilsonville’s Mark Wiepert, Jason Rasco win top NWOC honors Published 9:36 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville senior Mark Wiepert was named Northwest Oregon Conference Player of the Year for 2025. (Miles Vance) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville's Jason Rasco was named Northwest Oregon Conference Coach of the Year for 2025. (Miles Vance)

The Wilsonville baseball team just about did it all in 2025.

The Wildcats battled to a Northwest Oregon Conference championship, took the top seed into Class 5A state playoffs, won their first 29 games of the season and eventually played their way into the 2025 state semifinals.

In response, Wilsonville’s players were honored big-time, landing four players on the all-Northwest Oregon Conference first team, that group led by senior catcher Mark Wiepert (he was named NWOC Player of the Year) and head coach Jason Rasco (he was named NWOC Coach of the Year).

Also named to the NWOC first team for 2025 were senior infielder Brady Ackerman, senior center fielder Drew Hall, senior pitcher Wade Hagey and junior relief pitcher Grady Weise. In total, 10 Wilsonville players were honored at 11 spots on the all-league team.

Northwest Oregon Conference

First Team

Infield: Ian Pollard, 12, Putnam; Torsten Hersom, 12, La Salle; Brady Ackerman, 12, Canby; Addison Postlewait, 12, Hood River. First Base: Colby Herren, 12, Canby. Outfield: Drew Hall, 12, Wilsonville; Davin Snyder, 10, Hood River; Connor Hammond, 12, Hillsboro; Joe Salvione, 10, Putnam. Catcher: Mark Wiepert, 12, Wilsonville; Kingston McAdon, 11, Hood River. Pitcher: Jack Brauckmiller, 10, Canby; Addison Postlewait, 12, Hood River; Wade Hagey, 12, Wilsonville; Max Bishop, 12, La Salle; Declan O’Brien, 11, La Salle. Relief Pitcher: Grady Weise, 11, Wilsonville. Designated Player: Dylan Nelson, 12, Canby. Utility Player: A.J. Garcia, 11, Hillsboro.

Coach of the Year: Jason Rasco, Wilsonville

Player of the Year: Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Pitcher of the Year: Jack Brauckmiller, Canby

Second Team

Infield: Hayden Davis, 12, Canby; Declan O’Brien, 11, La Salle; Luke Stark, 12, Hillsboro; Cole Weber, 10, Wilsonville. First Base: Roscoe Mithoefer, 11, La Salle. Outfield: Max Bishop, 12, La Salle; Logan Bohlman, 12, Milwaukie; Jack Brauckmiller, 10, Canby; Daxson Peters, 11, Hillsboro. Pitcher: Colby Kosderka, 11, Wilsonville; Brady Ackerman, 12, Canby; Ian Pollard, 12, Putnam. Relief Pitcher: Keller Kirschman, 12, Wilsonville. Designated Player: Jack Schweitzer, 10, La Salle. Utility Player: Ben Bowman, 10, Putnam.

Honorable Mention

Infield: Bodie Stuben, 11, Hood River; Tyson Harjo, 9, Hood River; Julius Blair, 12, Parkrose; Evan Hamlin, 10, La Salle; Owen Eggert, 12, Wilsonville; Ben Bowman, 10, Putnam; Joey Brock, 11, Milwaukie; Brody Fuge, 12, Canby. First Base: Wade Hagey, 12, Wilsonville; Hunter Correll, 12, Milwaukie. Outfield: Davis Parr, 12, Hood River; Connor Johnston, 12, Wilsonville; Jaiden Blair, 12, Parkrose; Stanley Ritter, 10, Hillsboro; Preston Palmer, 11, Hillsboro; Calvin Booth, 12, Putnam; Torin Fisher, 12, La Salle. Catcher: Nolan Baldwin, 12, Milwaukie; Blake Miller, 11, Canby; Kierman Kelly, 11, La Salle. Pitcher: C.J. La Plante, 10, Milwaukie; Enzo Yamashita, 10, Milwaukie; Bodie Stuben, 11, Hood River; Julius Blair, 12, Parkrose. Relief Pitcher: Ethan Kissee, 10, La Salle; Calvin Booth, 12, Putnam; Antonio Williams, 12, Milwaukie. Designated Player: Beau Johnson, 9, Wilsonville. Utility Player: Logan Landolt, 11, Centennial; Juju Rodriguez, 12, Centennial; Chaz Johnson, 9, Parkrose.