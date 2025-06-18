Wilsonville theater group hosting performances in Tualatin Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wilsonville theater-lovers have more opportunities to see performances by a local group this month.

Although opening weekend for “Three Viewings” has already passed, Wilsonville STAGE will be performing the dark comedy at the Tualatin Heritage Center each Friday through Sunday during the last two weekends in June. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (June 20-21 and June 27-29) with an early showing at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays (June 22 and June 29).

Tickets are $15 for students and $18 for general admission.

Set in a Midwestern funeral parlor over a three-day Christmas weekend, the play features three comedic/dramatic monologues.

More information and tickets can be found on the website.