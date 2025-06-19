Road construction installing pipeline in Wilsonville to begin after second delay Published 2:21 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The intersection of Southwest Ridder Road and Southwest 95th Avenue will be closed June 23-27. (Submitted by the Willamette Water Supply Program) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Starting Friday, June 27, Southwest Ridder Road is expected to close for the summer. (Submitted by Willamette Water Supply Program)

After two delays, work to install a pipeline beneath Southwest Ridder Road in Wilsonville is expected to begin Monday.

Between Monday, June 23 and Friday, June 27, the intersection of Ridder Road and Southwest 95th Avenue will be closed for the pipeline installation. During this time, a press release from the Willamette Water Supply Program said Ridder Road will be closed to through traffic between the intersection and Southwest Peter Road, while 95th Avenue will be closed to through traffic through Southwest Hillman Court. Local access will be allowed for both roads.

Starting Friday, June 27, the same stretch of Ridder Road will be fully closed until fall of this year. Drivers will need to take a detour route to Southwest Day Road via 95th Avenue or Southwest Clutter Road and Southwest Grahams Ferry Road, but the press release said residents should consider avoiding the area due to the anticipated increase in traffic congestion.

Marlys Ryan, communications supervisor for the Willamette Water Supply Program, said the most recent delay was to allow more progress to be made on another project to repave 95th Avenue following pipeline installation — work which began in April and is not yet finished. Ridder Road was first expected to close for the summer after Memorial Day and the work was pushed to early June before the most recent delay.

Ryan said the pipeline along Ridder Road will be the final installation of a project to build 30 miles of pipeline bringing water from the Willamette River in Wilsonville to Beaverton, Hillsboro and other communities. Construction for the pipeline began in Wilsonville in 2022, and Wilsonville’s section will be 3.3 miles when completed.