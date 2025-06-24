Enjoy Wilsonville’s Fourth of July laser light show and concert Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Wilsonville’s annual Fourth of July Laser Light Show returns for another year of “oohs” and “ahs” on Friday, July 4 at Town Center Park.

Live music from Portland-based musician Tiffany Bird starts at 8 p.m. and the light show is scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m.

The July Fourth celebration is free, although the city does recommend community members bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Space is limited.

Kona Ice food truck will be serving shaved ice at the event and the city of Wilsonville is going to set up a face painting station for kids.