Opinion: Oregon must pass SB 1196 to save outdoor recreation economy Published 3:19 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Oregon’s outdoor recreation industry — one of the state’s most cherished and economically vital sectors — is facing a crisis. The recent withdrawal of Special Safehold Risk, a major insurer for ski areas like Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline, has left the state with only one insurer willing to cover these operations. Without immediate legislative action, we risk losing access to the very landscapes and experiences that define Oregon.

Senate Bill 1196 offers a practical solution. It would reduce liability requirements for recreation areas, making it more feasible for insurers to operate in Oregon. At the same time, it would strengthen the legal enforceability of liability waivers, helping protect businesses from lawsuits over “ordinary negligence.”

Critics argue that this could limit legal recourse for injured patrons. But the reality is that without this legislation, many recreation providers may be forced to shut down or relocate — leaving Oregonians with fewer opportunities to ski, hike, raft and explore. The bill doesn’t eliminate accountability; it simply brings Oregon in line with other states that have found a more balanced approach to liability and insurance.

This issue is not isolated to ski resorts. House Bill 3140, which complements SB 1196, would require waivers for all recreational activities, from whitewater rafting to indoor climbing gyms. These bills are supported by major players in Oregon’s outdoor economy, including Mt. Bachelor, Timberline, the Oregon Outdoor Alliance and OARS Whitewater Rafting.

Special Safehold Risk operates in 37 states, yet 50% of its $1 million-plus claims come from Oregon. That’s not sustainable. If we want to preserve access to the outdoors and keep our recreation economy thriving, we must make it viable for insurers to do business here.

The deadline to pass SB 1196 is June 29. I urge lawmakers — especially Sen. Rob Wagner and Rep. Daniel Nguyen — to vote yes. This is about more than insurance. It’s about protecting jobs, preserving access to nature and ensuring that Oregon remains a premier destination for outdoor adventure.

Let’s act now to keep Oregon open for recreation.

Casey Miller is a Lake Oswego resident.