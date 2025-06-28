Photos: 75th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Korean War in Wilsonville Published 5:46 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Every year, the Wilsonville community gathers to recognize the sacrifice of American soldiers during the Korean War.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War and brought a special resonance to the annual gathering at the Oregon Korean War Memorial on Saturday, June 28.

The Oregon Korean War Memorial opened in Wilsonville in 2000, after years of tireless work by the Korean War Veterans Association, Korean community groups, businesses and the Korean War Memorial Foundation of Oregon. In 2023, an interpretive center was opened across from the memorial in the Parks and Recreation building by Town Center Park.

“I’m truly honored to be here with you today, not only as the Mayor of the City of Wilsonville, but as a neighbor, a fellow Oregonian, and someone who deeply values our role in the global community,” said Wilsonville Mayor Shawn O’Neil. “Our story is proof that peace and development go hand in hand, that journey from conflict to democracy, from devastation to global leadership is one of the greatest examples of what international partnership can achieve. Here in Wilsonville, we take those values seriously.”

Guests of the event included Wilsonville city council President Caroline Berry, councilor Anne Shevlin, Senator Courtney Neron Misslin, D-Wilsonville, Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Nakeia Daniels, Northern Oregon Honorary Consul Edward Kimmi, President of the Korean Society of Oregon Francesca Kim, KWMFO President John Von Lo and Consul General Eunji Seo of the Seattle Consulate General for the Republic of Korea.

“I want to you know express my sincere gratitude to all those who made this memorial ceremony meaningful and memorable throughout these years,” said Eunji. “To every veteran here today, thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice and dedication, and may you remain healthy and joyful for many more years to come.

The Consul General awarded nine Ambassador for Peace medals to Korean War veterans, or their family members, as a token of thanks from the Republic of Korea.