Wilsonville taps Clackamas County advisor for key government affairs position Published 6:28 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Everett Wild, Wilsonville’s new government relations manager, brings more than a decade of experience to City Hall.

Wild previously worked for more than four years as a commission policy advisor for the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. The city announced his hiring in a press release Monday, June 30.

“We are thrilled to welcome Everett to Wilsonville,” City Manager Bryan Cosgrove said in the press release. “He has a broad knowledge of Oregon’s political landscape, and experience at navigating complex policy issues and building coalitions. His capabilities will be beneficial in ensuring that our elected officials have the necessary insight to act on behalf of Wilsonville’s interests.”

According to the release, Wild’s areas of knowledge include transportation, housing and legislative affairs. Before his time with Clackamas County, Wild worked for Multnomah County Commissioner Nick Fish’s office, the city of Portland and the Oregon Legislature’s legislative policy and research office.

Wild graduated from Putnam High School in Milwaukie and Whitman College in Spokane, Washington.

“Wilsonville is a thriving and dynamic community,” Wild said in the press release. “I am excited to bring my passion for public service as an advocate for the City’s residents and businesses.”