The Top 10: 2025 TRL and NWOC Boys Tennis
Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Wilsonville's J.J. Bartlett hits a forehand during his doubles team's win in the semifinals at the NWOC district tournament at Centennial High School on Thursday, May 15. (Miles Vance)
Here's a collection of the top 10 photos from the Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn and Wilsonville boys tennis teams during the 2025 spring season. (Miles Vance)
West Linn's Perin Huberty (left) and Rhyson Chiang celebrate their doubles championship at the Class 6A state tennis doubles championship at Babette Horenstein Tennis Center on Saturday, May 24.
The best teams and the biggest matches lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville boys tennis seasons.
To see even more images from these teams, click here.