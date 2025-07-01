The Top 10: 2025 TRL and NWOC Boys Tennis

Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/10
Wilsonville's J.J. Bartlett hits a forehand during his doubles team's win in the semifinals at the NWOC district tournament at Centennial High School on Thursday, May 15. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest matches lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville boys tennis seasons.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.

