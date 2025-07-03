The Top 10: 2025 TRL and NWOC Girls Golf
Published 5:11 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
1/10
Check out this collection of the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls golf seasons. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
Players compete in the Class 5A girls state golf tournament at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell on Monday, May 19. (Miles Vance)
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
The best teams and the biggest matches lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls golf seasons.
To see even more images from these teams, click here.