What to know about using fireworks in Wilsonville on the Fourth of July Published 10:06 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

As Fourth of July weekend approaches, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Oregon State Fire Marshal hope the community safely uses legal fireworks this holiday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says that only adults should handle fireworks and that they should only be used outdoors, on a paved surface, and away from trees, vegetation, vehicles and buildings. The fire marshal’s office recommends having a bucket and hose nearby to put used fireworks in.

Even “safer” seeming fireworks, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures of 1,200 F, so be careful when handling them.

Do not use fireworks that fly, explode or travel on the ground more than 6 feet. These fireworks are illegal in Oregon and include types of fireworks like bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers and M80s.

Community first

Be mindful of your neighbors. Fireworks can disrupt the well being of pets, senior citizens, military veterans and others. Make sure to keep your pets inside on the fourth so that they do not escape if the noise scares them. Fireworks can also be triggering for some combat veterans, so keep usage within reasonable limits.

To provide a safe and fun holiday celebration, the city of Wilsonville is hosting a Fourth of July laser show on Friday, July 4 at Town Center Park.

Live music from Portland-based musician Tiffany Bird starts at 8 p.m. and the light show is scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m.

The celebration is free, although the city does recommend community members bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Space is limited.